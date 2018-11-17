Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $59.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $43.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $223.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $286.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.90 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

ACAD opened at $18.93 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.35.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,641,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

