Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.88 Million

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to report sales of $689.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $695.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $611.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $166,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

