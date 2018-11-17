Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $0.91. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $16.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.45.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.31. 1,632,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,250. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,378,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,397,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,737,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

