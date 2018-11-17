Zacks: Analysts Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%.

DNKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $139,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

