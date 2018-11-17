Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report earnings per share of ($1.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.48). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($4.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 221.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPRX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 267,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,718. The stock has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.23. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

