Zacks: Analysts Expect HNI Corp (HNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HNI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. HNI reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HNI will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HNI.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. HNI had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

HNI stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. HNI has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

In other HNI news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,076,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,880,869.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,025. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HNI by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

