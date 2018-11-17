Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.28 Million

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2018

Equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report sales of $61.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.55 million. Hudson Technologies reported sales of $24.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full year sales of $197.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $200.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $235.44 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $239.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

HDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 437,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 256.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

