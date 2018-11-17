Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.82 Million

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $344.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $349.20 million. Interface posted sales of $266.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 345,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Interface by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 596,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,640. Interface has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $975.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

