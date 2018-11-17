Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.06. Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

SALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

