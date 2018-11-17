Zacks: Analysts Expect Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Sequans Communications also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 361.56% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 96,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,269. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 198,100 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 757,262 shares during the period. Numen Capital LLP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 664,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 102,559 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

