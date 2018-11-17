Zacks: Analysts Expect Trecora Resources (TREC) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Trecora Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Simon H. Upfill-Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,191.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Matthews Loggenberg acquired 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $37,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luzich Partners LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,180,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 456,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.58. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.