Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post $505.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $578.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 87.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $276,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

