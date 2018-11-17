Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,692. Camtek has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

