Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Corp (FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $96.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

In other FMC news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.12 per share, with a total value of $101,018.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,035,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,069,000 after buying an additional 143,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,044,000 after buying an additional 154,747 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 29.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,220,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,511,000 after buying an additional 953,377 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,546,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,018,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FMC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,528,000 after buying an additional 158,579 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

