Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Garrett Motion’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garrett Motion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,912. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

