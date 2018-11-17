Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RLI Corp. (RLI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 16.64%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:RLI opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $110,389.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,492,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,557,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

