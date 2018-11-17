Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $380.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $374.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $138.93 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $111.37 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

