Zacks: Brokerages Expect Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) to announce sales of $409.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the lowest is $393.30 million. Multi-Color posted sales of $352.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.46 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Multi-Color’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

LABL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Multi-Color to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the first quarter worth $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 17.0% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 322,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,004,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,970,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LABL opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $945.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.84. Multi-Color has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

