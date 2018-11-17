Zacks: Cango Inc – (CANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cango’s rating score has improved by 25% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cango an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cango alerts:

CANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cango in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cango in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $58,399,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805. Cango has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.