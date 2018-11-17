Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dover (DOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Backed by improved performances in the Engineered Systems and Fluids segments as well as expected benefits from its cost containment actions, Dover expects fiscal 2018 earnings per share to be $4.80-$4.85, which represents the top end of the previous guidance. The company is poised to gain from acquisitions, product digitization, e-commerce, new product development, and inorganic investment in core business platforms. Its strong bookings, cost-reduction initiatives and restructuring programs also remain growth drivers. Further, the spin-off of Apergy will help the company by focusing on less volatile core platforms. However, inflated input costs due to the imposition of tariffs and impact of weak retail refrigeration markets on Dover’s Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment remain concerns. The stock had also underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Dover has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 50,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.