Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sirius XM (SIRI) to Hold

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sirius XM's expanding self-pay subscriber base is driving growth. This was evident from the third-quarter 2018 results. The company set to acquire Pandora, which will bring together Sirius XM’s 36 million subscribers across North America and Pandora’s 71.4 million monthly active users (MAUs), thereby creating the world’s largest audio entertainment company. Moreover, improving new car as well as used car penetration bodes well for the company. However, increasing royalty related expense is expected to keep margins under pressure. The slowdown in auto sales is also a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

