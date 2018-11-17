Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StarTek (SRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Get StarTek alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of StarTek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

StarTek stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.50. StarTek has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $230.15 million, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 0.48.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $151.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a customer engagement business process outsourcing services provider that delivers contact center and customer engagement solutions. It offers technical and product support, sales support, provisioning and order processing, receivables management, healthcare services, up-sell and cross-sell program, and customer intelligence analytics; and additional services, such as technology enabled and human interaction to other industry-specific processes, including training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.