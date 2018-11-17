Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carbon Black (CBLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Carbon Black stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 961,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,245. Carbon Black has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Research analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carbon Black during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

