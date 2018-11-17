Zacks Investment Research Lowers J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 97,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $162.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $300.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,669,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,066,000 after buying an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,243,000 after buying an additional 74,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 322,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

