Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin bodes well for the Texas-based explorer and is responsible for its robust production growth. Diamondback has been strategically working to further boost its presence in the shale play. In this regard, it has entered into two deals to buy Ajax Resources and Energen Corporation. The deals will be immediately accretive to Diamondback’s production, earnings and cash flows and bring about various financial and operational synergies. FANG has also raised its full year production outlook and expects a 45% increase from the output levels of 2017. However, there are worries about the pipeline capacity constraints in the Permian, which compels FANG to sell its products at a discounted rate. Lack of geographical diversification aggravates the concern. This accounts for the company's 'Hold' rating.”

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $165.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.45.

Shares of FANG opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

