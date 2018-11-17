Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (BBDC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

BBDC stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,963. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In related news, insider Barings Llc purchased 65,600 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $658,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Christopher Cary purchased 6,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,032,689 shares of company stock worth $10,445,798.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

