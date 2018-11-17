Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prospect Capital (PSEC) to “Strong-Buy”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 2,088,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,432. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $103,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

