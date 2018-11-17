Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wageworks (WAGE) to Hold

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “WageWorks, Inc. is an on-demand provider of tax-advantaged programs for consumer-directed health, commuter and other employee spending account benefits, or CDBs, in the United States. The Company administers and operates an array of CDBs, including spending account management programs, such as health and dependent care flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and commuter benefits, such as transit and parking programs. The Company delivers its CDB programs through a benefits-as-a-service delivery model. WageWorks, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JMP Securities cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Wageworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wageworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

WAGE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 402,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.29. Wageworks has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAGE. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wageworks in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wageworks in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 41.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wageworks by 5,857.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wageworks by 26.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc engages in the provision of consumer-directed benefits. It offers health card programs, health savings account, pre-tax spending accounts, medical and dental reimbursement arrangements, and transit and parking programs. The company was founded by Clem O’Donnell and Jon Kessler on January 28, 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

