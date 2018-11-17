Zacks: Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kelly Services an industry rank of 59 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KELYA. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

KELYA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,046. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $903.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,900,000 after purchasing an additional 147,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 51,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

