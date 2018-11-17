Zacks: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) Given $11.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 37 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In related news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $296,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 9,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $63,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,113 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rimini Street by 275.0% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 48.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 766,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 250,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 147.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMNI stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.58. 75,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,304. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

