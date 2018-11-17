Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, DDEX and IDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $5.16 million and $956,703.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00138659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00226066 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.90 or 0.10371012 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, Liquid, DDEX, Hotbit, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.