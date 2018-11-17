Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.51.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

