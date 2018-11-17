Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,788 Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 831.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of GPK opened at $11.68 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,788 Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-43788-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.