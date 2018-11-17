Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $83,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $78,882,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

