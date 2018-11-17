ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZTE CORP/ADR will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

