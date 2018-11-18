$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 94.0% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,332. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Apollo Investment shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 30th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

