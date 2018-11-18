$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.28. InterDigital posted earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 296,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,853,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

