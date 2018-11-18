$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. DiamondRock Hospitality also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,298,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,190,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,399,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,115,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,584,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.