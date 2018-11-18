-$0.28 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.30). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIDX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

