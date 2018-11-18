$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 985,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,715. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 725.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

