-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.54). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVID. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

