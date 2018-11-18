-$0.67 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.32). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 706,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.59. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,695 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,911.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,887,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,887,000 after purchasing an additional 137,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,003 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 723,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,219,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,382,000 after purchasing an additional 379,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

