$1.01 EPS Expected for Eni SpA (E) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ENI.

Several brokerages have issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

NYSE E traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.76. ENI has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,408,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ENI by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

