$1.08 Million in Sales Expected for Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) will report $1.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Ideal Power reported sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full year sales of $2.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.49 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ideal Power.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 527.25% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPWR. ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

