-$1.23 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc (W) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.62) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $371,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $55,836.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $46,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,209 shares of company stock worth $58,217,233 over the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Wayfair by 7.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 21.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,247. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.