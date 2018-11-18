$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products Co (SON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “$56.02” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $38,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

