$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In related news, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,939.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,808,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,453,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 103,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 232,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 992,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,446,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.89%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

