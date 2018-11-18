$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.53. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

ECL stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.36. 977,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $160.61.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total value of $1,302,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 18.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $26,888,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

