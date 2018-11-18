$1.83 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

NYSE RS opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,146,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,858 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

