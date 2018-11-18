$1.90 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,485,000 after purchasing an additional 236,487 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,247,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,355,000 after purchasing an additional 449,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.87. 1,256,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,527. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.